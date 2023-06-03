Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 25,189 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of GXO Logistics worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE GXO traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 728,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GXO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.