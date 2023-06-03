Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.79. 5,897,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $428.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

