Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,918 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. 4,689,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,470. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

