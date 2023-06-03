Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $43.52 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE TJX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.11. 4,910,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

