Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $36.14 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of W. P. Carey worth $36,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insider Activity

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPC traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.