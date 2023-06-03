Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $15.97 Million Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.90. 425,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,229. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading

