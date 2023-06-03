Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $100,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.68.

Shares of AVGO traded up $22.05 on Friday, hitting $812.00. 6,281,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,971. The company has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

