Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

BRKR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

