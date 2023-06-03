Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,845 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. 7,345,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.