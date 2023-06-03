Achain Price Tops $0.0013 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $169,166.01 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000311 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003355 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003076 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003058 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003054 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.