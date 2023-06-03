Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $1.27 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Achain has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $175,321.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003329 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003077 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003018 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003054 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

