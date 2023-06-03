Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.
Acelyrin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $25.84.
Insider Transactions at Acelyrin
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acelyrin (SLRN)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.