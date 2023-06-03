Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake bought 1,250,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,233,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

