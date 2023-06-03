Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.37 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

