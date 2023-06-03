ABCMETA Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $91.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019763 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,085.03 or 1.00033192 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001842 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $387.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

