Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.