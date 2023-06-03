869 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 869 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

