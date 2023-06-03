655 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.05. 8,726,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.