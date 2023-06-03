52,700 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. Imperial Oil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,546,000 after purchasing an additional 274,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,256,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,917,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after buying an additional 274,269 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $48.02. 285,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3674 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

