51,600 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,316,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,451,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 690,771 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 437,254 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FWAC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

