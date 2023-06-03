499 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

