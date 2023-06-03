4,400 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL traded up $25.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.65. 348,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,416. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $202.00 and a one year high of $345.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.80.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

