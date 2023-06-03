2,650 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,232,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after buying an additional 136,298 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CHK opened at $79.63 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

