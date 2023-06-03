214,473 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 214,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.