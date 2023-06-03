1ST Source Bank Sells 7,241 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,438,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,327,036. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

