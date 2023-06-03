1ST Source Bank Sells 58 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

