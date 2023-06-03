1ST Source Bank Sells 278 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,068,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $671,996,000 after acquiring an additional 476,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $213.03. 11,026,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,121. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

