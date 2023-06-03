1ST Source Bank Sells 200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.88 on Friday, reaching $171.88. 3,056,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day moving average is $163.62. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

