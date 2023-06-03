1ST Source Bank Sells 190 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.35. 6,218,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,510. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

