1ST Source Bank Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at $32,252,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,252,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Shares of DXCM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. 2,676,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

