1ST Source Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $473,847,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $429.79. 4,525,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

