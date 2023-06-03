1ST Source Bank Acquires New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Chemours Trading Up 24.1 %

CC traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

