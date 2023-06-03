1ST Source Bank Acquires 1,150 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,603,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,795,992. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

