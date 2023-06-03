1,810 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,081,000 after buying an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VC opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $94.71 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Visteon’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

