17,488 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,488 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of METC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $105,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

