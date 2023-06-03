1,655 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $196.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,556. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

