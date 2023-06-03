15,950 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

