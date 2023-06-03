14,293 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,458. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $730.81 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

