132,000 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

