1,308 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 2.7 %

CVX traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,464,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

