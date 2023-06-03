101,061 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 101,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $52,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $756,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ VMGA remained flat at $10.41 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.