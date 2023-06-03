1,000 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 951,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,780,000 after purchasing an additional 268,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $51,890,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.03. 1,326,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,491. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average of $351.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

