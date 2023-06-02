Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $170.00 at Evercore ISI

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $135.09 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.