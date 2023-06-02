Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $140.60 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

