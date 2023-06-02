Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. 8,006,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,041. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

