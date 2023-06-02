ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.86

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 3115648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 193.57%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 804,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.