Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Rating) shares rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 30,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Zephyr Minerals Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Zephyr Minerals

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, two patented placer mining claims, and one state lease covering an area of 1,446 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; and a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

