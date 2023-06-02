ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $425,425.83 and $44.19 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00117359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

