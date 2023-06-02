Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Trading Down 4.1%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

