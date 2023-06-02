XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. XYO has a market capitalization of $51.98 million and $386,500.91 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,964.29 or 1.00045760 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00394575 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $345,611.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.