Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Position Raised by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USSG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

